Southfield — After weeks of civil unrest due to racial injustices against African Americans, residents of Metro Detroit have started their healing by kneeling.

The city of Southfield and Urban Unity CDC, a non-profit organization for foster children, partnered together to create Southfield Unity Day, a day for anyone to come and express their "sorrow, pain and angst over police officers who have employed excessive and deadly force and systematic racism" by kneeling together.

Buy Photo Kemi Adeyemi, 29, of Southfield holds a sign while standing with hundreds of others. People gather for to create a symbolic human chain of unity on Evergreen Road between Ten and 11 Mile Roads in Southfield, Mich. on June 14, 2020. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

On Sunday, Congress woman Brenda Lawrence, Southfield mayor Kenson Siver and Southfield police chief Elvin Barren stood with residents, business owners and others to symbolize solidarity and peace by forming a human chain spanning between 10 and 11 Mile roads.

"Nothing has changed without protest. Nothing has been transformational without using our... constitutional right to peacefully protest," said Lawrence. "We cannot be silent, we must use our voice."

Attendees wore face masks and stood six feet apart while forming the chain of unity in respect of COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. Not long after, participants took a knee for eight minutes and 42 seconds, marking the amount of time a Minneapolis police officer knelt on George Floyd's neck.

About 350 people lined up on both sides on Evergreen Rd, in front of the Southfield Public Library.

Buy Photo From right, Southfield police officer Arthur Rucinski kneels with police chief Elvin Barren and police chaplain Rev. Rosemerry Allen kneel with protesters for the eight minutes and 46 seconds that a Minneapolis police officer knelt on George Floyd's neck. People gather for to create a symbolic human chain of unity on Evergreen Road between Ten and 11 Mile Roads in Southfield, Mich. on June 14, 2020. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

For over an hour, people stood along the street holding up signs and yelling chants as others drove by in their cars, honking their horns and raising their fists.

"The only way we can make change is if we do it together... is really about coming together as one," said Cherron Jones, the founder of Urban Unity CDC.

Gloves, face masks, waters, and hand sanitizers were handed out. A table was set up for people to register to vote and mental health counselors were made available by CNS Healthcare, who also sponsored the event.

"All we want is fairness and equality... but our skin has become a weapon," said retired Southfield Public Schools teacher Crystal Cross, 51.

Southfield officials said they continue to support police training as well as amending departmental policies and practices to "de-escalate tense situations and avoid the use of deadly force".

Barren said the Southfield Police Department revised it's "use of force" policy to require every sworn officer at a scene to stop another sworn officer when force is being inappropriately applied or is no longer required.

"It does not stop here. These initiatives must continue right now." said Barren. "If we're wrong then I'm going to say we're wrong... you have a police chief who is not afraid to go against the grain."

Members of the Divine Nine, the nine black fraternities and sororities that were created with missions to serve black communities, also participated in the demonstration.

Barren called one of the department's sergeants, Shannon Robinson, and asked if he could invite his fraternity brothers to Unity Day. Robinson made some calls and members from six of the organizations in the Divine Nine came out.

"That's what the D9 is all about... to be out here on the front lines because this matters," said Robinson, who is a member of Omega Psi Phi and a sergeant for Southfield Police. "Wrong is wrong no matter who it is... and we're not going to tolerate it."

