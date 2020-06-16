Royal Oak — A proposal for a pawn shop on Woodward is generating controversy, with some residents arguing they've been shut out of deliberations about the project, which they say would violate city ordinances.

The city planning commission has a virtual meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday to consider a special land use and site plan for a pawn shop in a former Army Navy store, which critics say lacks adequate parking and is close to residences, a park and a church — all in violation of ordinances.

Approval from the city planning commission would set the stage for zoning board distance variances for the developer, who also plans a marijuana retail outlet less than a block away at the site of a former restaurant, according to one Woodward neighbor, Dr. Thomas Kopsch.

“It’s been kind of a debacle and crazy it's gotten this far,” said Kopsch, a chiropractor who has practiced in the Woodward block for 27 years. “A Realtor picked up the Army Navy store about three months ago, then the Golden Basket restaurant. They wanted to buy my building but I told them I wasn’t interested in selling. They apparently planned to demolish my building for a parking lot.

“Then two weeks ago, the guy’s son walks in and asks me to sign my name on some form that I have no problem with their plans. I asked him to leave.”

Zeidman’s Jewelry and Loan, which has stores in Detroit and Southfield and bills itself on its website as the state’s largest pawnbroker, was listed on the planning committee's agenda for a June 9 meeting as the petitioner seeking approval of a special land use and site plan. CEO Thomas LaBret did not immediately return a call for comment Tuesday to The News.

Issues with the remote process and a technical problem recovering comments from residents delayed the issue until Tuesday night.

“I’m not too excited about it,” said Pastor Laurence Wood of Emmanuel Bethel Church, which has been on the west side of Woodward directly across from the site since 1964.

A proposed pawnshop would be near Pioneer Park and Emmanuel Bethel Church along Woodward in Royal Oak. (Photo: Google maps)

“I don’t know how it might impact the area but, personally, I would rather (see) some traditional businesses. And if you aren’t going to follow your own ordinances, why have them?”

Under current ordinances, a special land use permit must be approved by the planning commission for an adult business or pawnshop. The proposed business must be harmonious with the city's master plan, be an improvement and not change the essential character of the area or be disturbing to existing uses.

It also must be no less than 1,000 feet from a school, library, park, playground, licensed day care or religious institution and no less than 150 feet from a residential zoning district.

The property is 235 feet from Pioneer Park and 500 feet from Wood’s church. It is also separated from a single-family residential unit by a 20-foot-wide public alley — variances would be required for the project to go forward.

Mayor Michael Fournier could not be reached for comment on the issue. City Commissioner Sharlan Douglas said it would be inappropriate for her to comment before voting on the matter and referred calls to the city's attorney, David Gillam.

"The Planning Commission will have to determine if Special Land Use is appropriate," said Gillam. "If they don't approve that, there would be no reason to move on to the Site Plan."

Wood said he found out about the project from a neighboring resident. By the time he could huddle with church elders about it, they missed the time to call in for the commission’s “public comment” session, normally held at the start of a meeting.

Because the June 9 meeting was held remotely, the planning commission moved public comment up 28 hours beforehand so people could call in to record their thoughts. Gillam said Tuesday that nearly two dozen recorded messages that went unheard due to a technical problem will be played before tonight's meeting and all Planning Commission members will receive copies of emailed messages but they will not be read into the record.

"Anyone calling in today (Tuesday) between 3 and 4 p.m. should also have their comments heard at tonight's meeting," Gillam said. "They can talk about whatever they want. Because of problems last week it was adjourned until today."

Gillam said the city's handling of the public comment for meetings is necessary considering the pandemic.

"And they are consistent with the governor's executive orders about conducting open meetings," Gillam said.

City Commissioner Randy LeVasseur said he has heard from several constituents who feel they are being pushed aside from the normal process.

“These are unusual times with the pandemic and normally people would just go to a meeting and say their piece. But now they are relegated to calling in 28 hours in advance of the meeting, or emailing their concerns. That is unprecedented and I feel it is wrong.”

LeVasseur said he expressed his concerns to the city manager, planning commission and city attorney but “no one felt there was anything wrong with doing it that way.”

An additional hiccup surfaced last week when a technical problem prevented commission members from hearing the comments.

"The public, the planning commissioners, couldn’t understand what was being said,” LeVasseur said, adding that at least 23 calls were later recovered.

“It’s easy to see why residents feel there is a deliberate effort to cut off public discussion and that (the planning commission) has heard enough,” said LeVasseur. “They don’t want to hear any more.”

