Madison Heights — A 23-year-old Warren man died Monday night on Interstate 75 in Oakland County after police say he rear-ended a vehicle, was thrown across the median and then was hit by a vehicle on the southbound freeway, police said.

Michigan State Police commander and spokesman Lt. Mike Shaw said via Twitter that the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on northbound I-75 at 14 Mile.

Shaw wrote that police believe the driver lost control of his motorcycle and hit a slow-moving vehicle in front of him.

The impact tossed him from the bike across the median wall and onto the southbound freeway, where he was struck by oncoming traffic.

Police say the man died instantly.

As of June 9, 305 people had died in car crashes in Michigan this year, per Michigan State Police.

