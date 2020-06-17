West Bloomfield — Police in the Oakland County suburb of West Bloomfield are investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning that left one person dead, another injured and a third under arrest.

At about 1:10 a.m. police started receiving 911 calls about a ruckus on the 6800 block of Chase Court, which is north of 14 Mile and east of Halsted.

The first caller reported shots had been fired. The second call came from a victim of the shooting, a homeowner, who said he had been shot multiple times and believed he had shot the shooter. A third caller reported that a dark Dodge Charger was spotted leaving the area.

Police found the homeowner wounded from the gunfire, and a second person dead from their injuries. Police did not immediately give a gender for the slain victim, or ages for either victim.

By 1:25 a.m., West Bloomfield and Farmington Hills police pulled over a Dodge Charger matching the description of the vehicle spotted leaving the scene. The Charger was spotted in the area of 14 Mile and Drake, which is about a mile south and east of the shooting scene.

Police arrested the 47-year-old male driver of the Charger, but found he too had been shot, in the stomach. Medics transported him to a hospital, where he remains in police custody.

Police also recovered a handgun from the vehicle.

Investigators have obtained a search warrant for the site of the shooting, but have released no additional details about the incident.

