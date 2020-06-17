Beaumont Health is entering partnership talks with a 28-hospital health system based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Downer's Grove, Illinois, the heath health systems said Wednesday.

A partnership with not-for-profit Advocate Aurora Health would create a multi-state health system with hospitals in Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan.

“We are excited to explore this option with an organization as highly regarded as Advocate Aurora Health known for their track record in health outcomes, population health and consumer experience,” Beaumont Health president and CEO John Fox said in a statement.

Beaumont Health is in partnership talks with Advocate Aurora Health, a 28-hospital system with facilities in Illinois and Wisconsin. (Photo: Beaumont Health)

The out-of-state health system was created with the 2018 merger of Advocate Health Care, Illinois's largest health system, and Aurora Health Care, with facilities in Wisconsin and Northern Illinois.

The merger created one of the nation's 10 largest not-for-profit health systems with more than 70,000 employees, according to the press release.

“The potential opportunity to leverage the strength and scale of a regional organization while maintaining a local focus and strong presence in Michigan as a leader and major employer is important to us," Fox added.

Advocate Aurora Health and Beaumont Health began discussions at the end of 2019, but partnership talks paused to allow both organizations to focus on COVID-19, according to Beaumont.

The organizations have agreed to an equal one-third governance representation of any future partnership between Beaumont and the legacy Advocate Health Care and Aurora Health Care organizations, they announced.

Both systems would work closely with state and regulatory agencies, a process that began earlier this week with notices going to Attorney General Dana Nessel's office and the attorney generals of Illinois and Wisconsin, the health systems said.

The eight-hospital Beaumont Health system is Michigan's largest hospital system with 3,429 beds and annual net patient revenue of $4.7 billion. The health system has 145 outpatient sites, nearly 5,000 affiliated physicians and 38,000 employees.

Advocate Aurora Health serves nearly 3 million patients annually in Illinois and Wisconsin with more than 500 sites of care.

