Clarkston — Sheriff's deputies are asking the public for help to find a man accused of vandalizing Pine Knob Ski Resort Monday.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Officials said deputies were called Tuesday to the resort on Sashabaw Road to take a report about destroyed property. A resort employee told deputies someone entered the property at about 2:30 p.m. Monday, rode a dirt bike to the top of the ski hill and caused significant damage.

Oakland County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man who trespassed at Pine Knob Ski Resort in Clarkston. He rode a dirt bike to the top of the ski hill and caused about $1,000 in damage. (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

The resort's security cameras captured images of the man loitering on the hill until 4 p.m. The man damaged several security gates and electric eyes on the ski lifts, according to authorities. Cameras recorded him holding one of the electric eyes with the wires attached and throwing it off the backside of the hill. He was also seen carving "LOHS 2021" into wood fencing. It's estimated he caused about $1,000 in damage.

Police described the man as white, about 25 years old with dark hair and a beard. He was wearing black shorts, a black T-shirt and a black helmet.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

