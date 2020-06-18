West Bloomfield — Police in West Bloomfield said they may seek charges Friday against a 47-year-old Detroit man for his alleged role in a Wednesday morning shooting that left him hospitalized, a Warren man dead and a homeowner wounded.

Until charges are authorized by Oakland County prosecutor Jessica Cooper, police will not identify the 37-year-old Warren man who was killed, said Lt. Erik Tilli, spokesman for West Bloomfield Police Department.

Early Tuesday, at about 1:10 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting on the 6800 block of Chase Court, which is north of 14 Mile and east of Halsted.

They arrived to find the homeowner, identified as a 30-year-old man, shot and wounded. A second man, 37, was found dead in the attached garage.

Soon after the shooting, police received 911 calls, which said a dark-colored Dodge Charger was spotted fleeing the scene. Within about 15 minutes of the shooting, West Bloomfield and Farmington Hills police pulled over a Charger and arrested the driver — only to find he had been shot, in the stomach.

Medics transported him to a hospital, where he remains in police custody. Police say they recovered a weapon from the Charger and have impounded the vehicle.

On Wednesday, Curtis Lawson, deputy chief of the department, said police would be reviewing physical evidence from the home, the vehicle and footage from security cameras in the area.

Tilli declined to talk about the specifics of the case, including how many guns were involved.

