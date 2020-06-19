West Bloomfield Township — Omar Coney, suspected in a home invasion that ended in a triple shooting early Wednesday morning in West Bloomfield, was given a bond of $1.5 million at his Friday arraignment.

"They don't get too much more serious than this," 48th District Judge Kimberly Small said about the nine-count slate of charges 47-year-old Coney faces: four counts of third-offense felony firearm and one count each of armed robbery, assault with intent to murder, home invasion first degree, carrying a concealed weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

On Wednesday morning at about 1 a.m., a 30-year-old man pulled up to his home on the 6800 block of Chase Court, said West Bloomfield detective Peter Canelopoulos, who presented the case for charges before Coney's arraignment.

Omar Coney, upper right, a suspect in a triple shooting, appeared Friday before 48th District Judge Kimberly Small, center. (Photo: Screengrab)

By the time the home's owner reached the top of the stairs from his attached garage, he heard a noise and saw two men behind him. At least one was armed, the detective said.

More: Investigation into fatal shooting at West Bloomfield home continues

But the homeowner was armed, too, with a revolver. The man to his right fired and the homeowner fired back, police said.

Neighbors heard the gunfire and called 911.

The homeowner went upstairs, found a second gun and called police to say he had been shot — and that he'd shot someone else.

Police arrived to find a 37-year-old Warren man, a suspect in the home invasion, dead from a gunshot wound to the head. He had on all black, including a mask and gloves. Officials said he has been identified as Demetrius Sanders

One 911 caller reported seeing a black Dodge Charger flee the scene. Within about 15 minutes of the shooting, West Bloomfield and Farmington Hills police had pulled over a Charger.

Police officers found Coney, wounded. He had been shot at least twice and allegedly had a gun of his own in the vehicle. Police impounded the vehicle and reviewed it for evidence.

More: 2 wounded, 1 killed in encounter in West Bloomfield Twp. shooting

Among their alleged findings: a sheet of paper with the victim's name and address on it.

The judge found probable cause for all nine counts.

Coney's attorney, Christopher Sinclair, asked for a "reasonable bond" in the neighborhood of $100,000 that would require a $10,000 or 10% payment to get released pending trial, citing his parental responsibilities and his day job. But Small gave the much higher $1.5 million bond, requiring that the full amount be paid for release.

"These are incredibly serious charges," Small said.

The judge noted that Coney has a 2016 bench warrant active in Hamtramck and is still on probation for an incident in Romulus, along with a criminal background that goes back decades, much of it involving gun charges.

If Coney does make bond, he must wear a tether, is prohibited from using drugs and alcohol, and cannot have any contact with the victim.

Coney, on advice of his attorney, waived his right to a preliminary examination within 21 days. The dates for the probable cause conference and preliminary examination were not immediately set.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @downi75

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2020/06/19/detroit-man-given-1-5-m-bond-west-bloomfield-shooting/3222696001/