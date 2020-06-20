State police seeking two men in armed robbery of Royal Oak Twp. Baymont Inn
Michigan State Police are looking for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery at a Royal Oak Township hotel early Saturday morning.
Shortly after 5 a.m., state police were called to the Baymont Inn at 11000 W. Eight Mile Road, where the night clerk said two men threatened her with what she believed to be a gun.
One suspect is described as a middle-aged male who walks with a limp. He was wearing a gray hoodie, black shoes, black Rocawear ballcap with camouflaged brim and a royal blue mask. He also brandished a black pistol, state police said.
The second suspect is a thinly built man who was wearing black and white shoes, jeans and a long white T-shirt. Anyone with information is asked to phone the MSP Metro North Post at 248-584-5740.
