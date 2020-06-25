Eighty-four nonprofit organizations whose services were severely impacted by the COVID-19 crisis will share $9.7 million in grants from the Oakland Together Community Response and Recovery Fund, Oakland County Executive David Coulter said Thursday.

Coulter made the remarks at a press conference at an Oak Park warehouse for Forgotten Harvest, one of the recipients. The grants range from $4,000 to $500,000 and will help organizations restore services and programs such as food distribution, shelter, health care and financial assistance that were reduced or eliminated because of the pandemic.

The program was administered in partnership with United Way for Southeastern Michigan.

“This geographically diverse collection of grants will go directly to front-line organizations that provide essential services and programming for nearly 500,000 Oakland County residents, especially during this unprecedented time,” Coulter said. “I’m grateful to the United Way for Southeastern Michigan for doing the administrative ‘heavy lifting’ to move this program along quickly and efficiently and the county Board of Commissioners for funding the program.”

The Oakland Together Community Response and Recovery Fund comes from federal coronavirus aid and is part of the ongoing effort of Coulter and the county commissioners to address effects of the virus on businesses, communities and residents. So far $61 million has been directed to the cause and another $32 million awaits board approval.

Nonprofit grant recipients include Jewish Family Service of Metropolitan Detroit; Easterseals Michigan; Community Housing Network; Pontiac Community Foundation; Arab American and Chaldean Council; Gleaners Community Food Bank; Lighthouse of Michigan; Centro Multicultural La Familia; Micah 6 Community; Oakland Family Services and Grace Centers of Hope. A complete list of recipients can be viewed at www.oakgov.com/covid/grants.

The grants are part of an ongoing effort to assist the recovery of groups and residents in the county negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county has also assembled 10,000 “Oakland Together” COVID-19 safety kits that nonprofits can use to safely reopen to the public. The kits include face masks, no-touch thermometers, gloves and sanitizers. The county’s Department of Economic Development and Community Affairs produced an additional 5,000 kits.

A kit can be obtained at https://forms.oakgov.com/151.

