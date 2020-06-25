Royal Oak Township — A man and woman were forced to flee a Royal Oak Township apartment complex early Thursday morning when gunfire struck their minivan, police said.

Michigan State Police are handling the investigation. Lt. Mike Shaw, a state police spokesman and commander, said the shooting was reported about 1:30 a.m. on the 21000 block of Ithaca. That's north of Eight Mile, west of Wyoming.

Police found the victims, who had not been hit by the gunfire, in the van with bullet holes.

The victims, whose ages are not immediately available, told police that they were passing through the Oakdale Apartments "when they heard multiple gunshots and rounds hitting their minivan," Lt. Shaw wrote via Twitter.

There is no shooter description immediately available.

