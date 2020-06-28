Kelly Stafford, wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, announced on Instagram on Sunday that the couple's newest addition has arrived.

Stafford made the announcement early Sunday announced the Friday birth, saying, "Our family became complete." She posted a photo of her husband wearing a facial mask leaning close to her face as she deliver their fourth child.

The Staffords have three other daughters. There was no mention of the gender of the baby.

Kelly Stafford announced in early March that she was expecting.

"We won’t know whether the stafford kids will continue as a girl squad or if a little brother will enter the craziness until baby is here. Excited and exhausted!" she wrote on her Instagram account.

In April 2019, Stafford had surgery to remove a benign brain tumor in a 12-hour procedure at University Hospital in Ann Arbor. The tumor affected her hearing and balance, she said. After the surgery, she said she had to learn how to walk again.

Trade rumors swirled about Matthew Stafford's status as a Lions' quarterback earlier this year but Lions general manager Bob Quinn called them false. He wasn't on the market but the couple put their Bloomfield Township house up for sale in May.

Kelly Stafford explained on Instagram that the house no longer fit their family's needs.

"We’re about to have our fourth child and I personally don’t want to live on a lake or have a pool with four children under the age of 3," she said.

