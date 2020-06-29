Oakland County Sheriff's officials are investigating a hit-and-run Monday in Pontiac that left a 62-year-old man dead.

Oakland County Sheriff's Office (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

The victim, identified as George Morrow, was sitting or lying in a westbound lane of Auburn Avenue under the overpass beneath the Phoenix Center near Woodward Avenue when a westbound vehicle struck him at about 10:40 a.m., investigators said in a statement.

Sheriff's officials are seeking tips to find the driver of a late-model, dark red Chevrolet Silverado seen leaving the area shortly after the crash, according to the release.

Anyone with information can anonymously reach Crime Stoppers of Michigan, which is offering a $1,000 reward, at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

