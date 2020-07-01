Ferndale — Firefighters are battling an industrial equipment fire Wednesday morning at a train yard and are urging the public to keep its distance.

The city, in an alert issued in the 10 a.m. hour, said Ferndale police and fire units are on the scene of the fire, which is in the area of Eight Mile and Fair Street.

Two explosions at the train station on the Detroit/Ferndale border have led to a fire. (Photo: Justin Rogers)

"There is no hazardous material exposure or threat to the community," a statement from the city said.

Still, the city asked that people avoid the area "and allow our emergency professionals access to do their work."

Ferndale Fire Department did not immediately respond to a request for information.

