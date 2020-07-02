Three people have been charged in connection with two separate shootings in Pontiac that left one man dead and another injured, Oakland County Sheriff's officials said.

James Kincaid (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

In one incident, emergency personnel responding to gunfire on Ridgemont at about 7 p.m. Sunday found a 26-year-old man lying in the parking lot.

He was pronounced dead, and investigators collected 13 shell casings and several spent rounds at the scene, authorities said in a statement.

After receiving an anonymous tip that the suspect entered a nearby apartment complex, deputies reviewed security video footage that showed the shooting and identified him as James Kincaid, according to the release.

They arrested the 23-year-old and recovered four pistols from the apartment he was in.

Kincaid was arraigned this week in 50th District Court on two counts: first-degree homicide, premeditated, and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Sergio Alvarez (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Judge Ronda M. Fowlkes Gross denied bond. A probable cause conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 9.

In the second incident, an 18-year-old Pontiac man drove himself to McLaren Oakland Hospital after he was shot several times while playing basketball in the 30 block of Bellmore late Saturday, sheriff's officials said. He underwent surgery and was listed in serious but stable condition.

After interviewing witnesses, detectives learned about the suspected shooter and getaway driver. Both men, identified as Sergio Alvarez and Pedro Hernandez, were detained at their home on Edison; a search warrant executed there led to a rifle, ski masks and ammunition, the county reported.

The men were both arraigned this week in 50th District Court.

Alvarez, 18, faced three felony counts: assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm committing a felony and carrying a concealed weapon.

Pedro Hernandez (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Hernandez, 19, was charged on two felony counts: assault with intent to murder and carrying a concealed weapons.

Hernandez remained jailed on a $50,000 bond. Both are due back in court July 9, records show.

