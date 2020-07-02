CLOSE An exchange with accusations of racism was caught on video outside an Oakland County Chipotle restaurant and shows an alleged confrontation between two parties The Detroit News

Oakland County's executive says he expects charges to be filed against a woman who was seen in a viral video pulling a gun on a mother and daughter in a Chipotle parking lot in Orion Township following an altercation and accusations of racism.

Oakland County Executive David Coulter said the incident was disturbing.

“I am deeply disturbed by an incident last night where a woman pointed a cocked gun at another woman during an argument," Coulter said in a statement Thursday. "This behavior is unacceptable. I wholly expect the prosecutor to bring charges that reflect the severity of the incident.”

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office, which responded to the scene, but reportedly let the armed woman go, has not provided any information. A press conference is planned for Thursday, although the time is unknown.

Takelia Hill, who is Black, said her 15-year-old daughter was allegedly bumped into by a woman, who is white, before entering the fast-food restaurant in Orion Township at about 8 p.m. The daughter said she asked the woman for an apology and said the woman began yelling at her.

That initial encounter was not caught on video. The footage starts after the altercation moved to the Chipotle parking lot near the vehicle of the woman accused of bumping into the teen.

At one point, the woman who pulled the gun listens to the mom and teen, one of whom repeats that the woman is "ignorant" and "racist." A man from the vehicle exits and asks the pair, "Who the (expletive) do you think you guys are?" and helps the woman into the SUV. He and Hill exchange angry words before he walks back to the driver's side.

An angry exchange with accusations of racism was caught on video outside of an Oakland County Chipotle restaurant and shows a woman allegedly pulling a gun on a mother and her 15-year-old daughter Wednesday evening. (Photo: Courtesy of Makayla Green)

From the passenger seat, as Hill asks the woman why she bumped her daughter, the woman says through the rolled down passenger-side window: "You cannot just walk around calling white people racist ... White people aren't racist ... I care about you and I’m sorry if you had an incident that has made someone make you feel like that. No one is racist.”

The woman rolls up her window and Hill is seen stepping back as the SUV starts to drive away.

Hill then said she thought the driver was going to hit them as the driver backed out of the parking space, so she hit the back window of the SUV to stop it.

The woman jumped out and pulled a gun. The woman walks backward and repeatedly shouts "Get the (expletive) back!" and "Back the (expletive) up!" as she points the gun. The mother and teen begin yelling and calling for the cops as the woman climbs back into the SUV.

She climbs back into the SUV as Hill yelled for someone to call 911.

Hill says witnesses watching the altercation she thinks is who called the police and the Oakland County Sheriff’s office arrived shortly after the gun was pulled. They cuffed the woman, Hill said, but they later released her after confiscating the gun.

The Sheriff's Office has not confirmed this information.

The backlash over the incident was swift.

On Thursday, state Sen. Rosemary Bayer, D-Beverly Hills, called the incident unacceptable.

"There is nothing acceptable about what happened in Orion Township last night at the Chipotle. It is abhorrent to think that some in this country have such a sense of self-righteousness and entitlement that the idea of pulling a gun out on an unarmed child and her mother is OK," Bayer said in a statement.

"It is not, and I condemn anyone who thinks otherwise. My heart goes out to Ms. Hill and her daughters, who may now forever be traumatized by this experience."

Bayer also called for gun reform.

"Michigan needs commonsense gun reform, and we need it now. People should feel safe going about their day and not have to worry about having a gun pulled on them during a conflict," she said. "This incident clearly shows we have much work to do because this is not how we should be treating each other.”

