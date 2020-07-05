A 1-year-old in Pontiac received second- and third-degree burns when fireworks ignited on the street strayed onto a porch where the baby was sitting, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

Family members said the fireworks in the street appeared to have malfunctioned and propelled toward the house on the 400 block of Second Avenue, where the baby was sitting on the porch, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement late Sunday. It was unclear when the accident happened.

The device struck him on the neck and chest.

Deputies, Waterford Regional Fire Department and Star EMS responded and paramedics began treatment for the 1-year-old. He was taken to Beaumont Hospital-Royal Oak, where he was listed in serious but stable condition with second- and third-degree burns.

