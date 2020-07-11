Bloomfield Township — A semi trailer has flipped over on the Square Lake Road ramp to Interstate 75 spilling an estimated 13,500 gallons of fuel on the roadway and catching fire.

The area, which is known as the I-75 business loop, was closed Saturday night as crews responded to the fire, the Bloomfield Township Fire Department said.

A semi trailer tractor rolled over and caught fire on the Square Lake Road entrance ramp to I-75 Saturday night. (Photo: Michigan Department of Transportation)

Dark smoke could be seen from multiple camera views on the Michigan Department of Transportation's website.

Michigan State Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokeswoman for MDOT said she was looking into the report.

More information wasn't immediately available.

