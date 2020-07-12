CLOSE The scene of countless concerts and sporting events, the Palace of Auburn Hills was brought down in a controlled explosion The Detroit News

After the dust cleared, all that's left of The Palace of Auburn Hills after it came down on Saturday is rubble, and memories of the sports teams and concerts that once played there.

On Sunday morning, the area was quiet, with the sounds of birds chirping. On Saturday, 800 pounds of dynamite were detonated and the last of what was left of The Palace fell loudly to the ground as onlookers cheered.

The demolition "marks the beginning of an exciting new era," according to Schostak Brothers & Co., a development company based in Livonia, bought part of The Palace in a joint venture.

"The expansive and innovative development to come will bring hundreds of jobs and fresh opportunities for growth in a great part of southeast Michigan," said company president, Jeffrey Schostak.

Stephanie Carroll, manager of business development and community relations for Auburn Hills, said crews will spend several months cleaning up the debris left by the implosion and filling the hole that held service areas and underground suites.

The Palace, once home to three NBA championships for the Detroit Pistons, was reduced to the height of an average-size house. The few steel beams that stood in ruins creaked as the wind blew, giving the impression that one gust of wind could topple what was left.

Piles of steel and broken concrete sat in the middle of the site with a small wall of bricks and more concrete. Wires dangled from pieces of walls like vines.

The implosion site was sectioned off by a small fence but that didn't stop debris from flying over into abandoned parking lot 13.

Buy Photo The Palace of Auburn Hills lies in rubble after being destroyed in a controlled demolition, July 11, 2020. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Signs surrounding the lot emphasized no trespassing. Some onlookers still pulled into the gate-enclosed drive way and quickly took photographs before driving off.

It might be the last look at the ruins of the once-notable site for some.

