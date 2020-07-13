Southfield police have issued an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old who was abducted at gunpoint Monday afternoon.

The alert says the child, identified as Jaliyah Ford, was driven away in a black Chrysler 300, Michigan license plate EGA6057.

Hours earlier, WJBK-TV (Fox 2) reported that a shooting occurred in a parking lot near Southfield's Providence Hospital, in what was a custody dispute over a 1-year-old child. The shooting occurred in the 1600 block of West Nine Mile Road before 2 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5461.

