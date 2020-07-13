Pontiac — Two women are in stable condition after being shot Sunday night in the lower body, officials said.

Oakland County sheriff's deputies were called to the area of Baltimore and Emerson at about 9:40 p.m. Sunday to respond to a report of gun shots.

They found an unoccupied gray 2007 Nissan Altima with multiple bullet holes. They also found multiple shell casings in the street.

Shortly after, hospital staff called the sheriff's office to report two female gunshot victims were brought into their emergency room.

Deputies spoke with the victims, ages 18 and 20. One woman, who had been shot in the foot, told police she heard gunshots, ran and felt pain in her foot.

A bullet grazed the other woman's lower leg. She told deputies she saw a black truck leaving the scene, but could not identify a shooter.

Police said they continue to investigate and collected 23 shell casings at the scene of the shooting.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2020/07/13/two-women-18-and-20-wounded-sunday-pontiac-shooting/5426941002/