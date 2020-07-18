A 5-year-old boy nearly became a drowning victim if not for the actions of a family member who rescued the child from a Pontiac hotel pool on Friday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

The Detroit boy is expected to make a full recovery, sheriff's officials said.

An adult family member noticed the boy was submerged in about four feet of water and pulled him out of the pool at the Auburn Hills Marriot. The boy appeared lifeless when the family member began CPR, sheriff's said.

Deputies and EMS arrived and took the boy to a hospital.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2020/07/18/five-year-old-boy-almost-drowns-hotel-pool/5465535002/