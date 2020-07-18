The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is requesting information regarding a fatal hit and run that took place Saturday in Pontiac, the department said in a news release.

Officials say the hit and run happened around 12:30 p.m. when a man in his 60s was hit by a red Ford SUV, believed to be an Escape. The man was riding his bike in the eastbound lane of Jessie and Osmun when the vehicle came through the intersection and struck the man, according to the release.

The driver was witnessed stopping and exiting her vehicle to check on the victim. As a witness approached, the driver got back into her vehicle and fled the scene, according to the release.

The suspect vehicle was last seen heading eastbound on Jessie. The vehicle is expected to have some front end damage, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the car or driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. A $1,000 cash reward is being offered and anyone who reports information will remain anonymous, according to the release.

