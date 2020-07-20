Oakland County Sheriff's officials are seeking tips to find two suspects accused of stealing drugs during a break-in at a Rochester Hills pharmacy.

Deputies were dispatched to the WellPointe medical building in the 1700 block of South Boulevard at about 2:40 p.m. Sunday on a report of an alarm call. They found signs of forced entry in the main lobby and the pharmacy on the first floor, investigators said in a statement.

The pair was caught on camera. (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

After searching the building, authorities reached the owner, who came to the business and confirmed an estimated $10,000 worth of narcotics were removed from a locked cabinet behind the counter, according to the release.

Surveillance footage showed a white Jeep Grand Cherokee with chrome wheels, tinted windows and no license plate had parked in front; two males wearing masks, gloves and dark, hooded sweatshirts pried open the doors, investigators said.

They were filmed exiting about two minutes later with a large bag, then driving east on South.

Anyone with information about the incident can anonymously reach Crime Stoppers of Michigan, which is offering a $1,000 reward, at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

The Jeep Cherokee had no license plate. (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2020/07/20/2-suspects-10-000-dollars-narcotics-rochester-hills-pharmacy/5476962002/