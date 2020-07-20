2 sought in theft of $10K in narcotics at Rochester Hills pharmacy
Oakland County Sheriff's officials are seeking tips to find two suspects accused of stealing drugs during a break-in at a Rochester Hills pharmacy.
Deputies were dispatched to the WellPointe medical building in the 1700 block of South Boulevard at about 2:40 p.m. Sunday on a report of an alarm call. They found signs of forced entry in the main lobby and the pharmacy on the first floor, investigators said in a statement.
After searching the building, authorities reached the owner, who came to the business and confirmed an estimated $10,000 worth of narcotics were removed from a locked cabinet behind the counter, according to the release.
Surveillance footage showed a white Jeep Grand Cherokee with chrome wheels, tinted windows and no license plate had parked in front; two males wearing masks, gloves and dark, hooded sweatshirts pried open the doors, investigators said.
They were filmed exiting about two minutes later with a large bag, then driving east on South.
Anyone with information about the incident can anonymously reach Crime Stoppers of Michigan, which is offering a $1,000 reward, at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments