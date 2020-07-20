Pontiac — A 15-year-old girl jailed in Oakland County after allegedly failing to complete schoolwork as required as a term of her probation is a threat to her mother, the judge handling her case said Monday.

Judge Mary Ellen Brennan of Oakland Circuit Court is conducting a hearing to review the girl's detention. ProPublica reported last week that Grace had been jailed.

Grace, a pseudonym for the juvenile, was on probation on assault and theft charges, related to a November assault on her mother, Brennan said Monday at the hearing. At the previous court hearing that led to Grace being jailed, Brennan allegedly called her a "threat" to the community, ProPublica reported.

"This morning, for you, unfortunately, is going to get worse before it gets better," Brennan told the girl before reviewing the history of the case.

During the physical confrontation with her mother, the girl allegedly bit her mother's hand and pulled her hair. Police have been called out three times for confrontations between the two, Brennan said from the bench.

"She was not detained because she didn't turn her homework in," Brennan said. "She was detained because she was a threat to her mother."

The larceny charge comes from an alleged theft of a cellphone from a student at her high school, Birmingham Groves, Brennan said.

"My role is to make decisions that are in this young lady's best interest, period," Brennan said. "I took an oath that I would not be swayed by public clamor or fear of criticism."

The ProPublica report brought national media attention and local outrage. The response in Michigan has come from many angles: Birmingham's board of education passed a resolution to review the matter, one that "reiterates (Birmingham Public Schools') deep belief that no harm should come to its students as a result of the sudden shift to online learning."

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter has called on Brennan to inquire on the matter. Protesters have marched in large numbers to demand Grace be freed, and are expected to return Monday morning.

Michigan Liberation, which will hold a protest Monday outside the Pontiac courthouse, has issued four demands: Brennan releases Grace into her mother's case, with support; Prosecutor Jessica Cooper dismisses the charges against Grace; Cooper ends "oppressive and racist practice of arresting and prosecuting juveniles"; and Oakland County schools work to end the school-to-prison pipeline.

Criminal justice reformers have argued that school discipline, particularly when police and prosecutors are involved, puts young people on a path to involvement in the criminal justice system.

