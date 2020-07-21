CLOSE An exchange with accusations of racism was caught on video outside an Oakland County Chipotle restaurant and shows an alleged confrontation between two parties The Detroit News

A couple charged in connection with pulling a gun on a Black woman and her daughter during a heated encounter outside a Chipotle restaurant in Orion Township this month have been bound over for trial.

Jillian Wuestenberg and Eric Wuestenberg both waived their right to a preliminary examination during a hearing Tuesday at 52-3 District Court in Rochester Hills.

Jillian Wuestenberg (Photo: Photo courtesy Oakland County Sheriff)

“The waiver of a preliminary examination in district court is a strategic move which places Eric one step closer to exoneration by a jury of his peers, and two steps removed from the taint of political theatre and media hype," Dean Greenblatt, the attorney representing Eric Wuestenberg, told The Detroit News in an email.

Attorney Terry L. Johnson, who is representing Jillian Wuestenberg, described the move as important in clearing the couple's names.

"People shouldn’t jump to conclusions without having all the facts," he said. "We believe once all the facts come out, people will see (Jillian and Eric Wuestenberg) were justified in their actions in order to protect themselves against people who wanted to do harm to them."

Oakland County authorities have charged each with one count of felonious assault, a four-year felony. They both possessed one loaded firearm and CPL licenses, Sheriff Mike Bouchard said.

The charges stemmed from a July 1 parking lot confrontation captured on video that went viral.

Takelia Hill, who is Black, has said Jillian Wuestenberg bumped into her 15-year-old daughter, Makayla Green, which led to an argument and accusations of racism.

After Wuestenberg and her husband start driving away, Hill is seen stepping back as the vehicle backs out.

Hill has said she thought the driver was going to hit her, so the mother struck the back window to stop it.

Eric Wuestenberg (Photo: Photo courtesy Oakland County Sheriff)

Video recorded by Hill's daughter showed Jillian Wuestenberg jumping out of the vehicle and pulling a gun.

Wuestenberg later told WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) she feared for her life.

Deputies responding to multiple 911 calls placed her in handcuffs and confiscated the weapon. She and her husband were arraigned the next day and given $50,000 personal bonds.

Eric Wuestenberg lost his job at Oakland University following the incident.

His wife has also lost her job, Johnson said Tuesday.

