The Whitelake Township Police Department has released the identity of a "badly burned" body that was found last week in a parking area.

Susie Zhao (Photo: White Lake Township Police Department)

Police said that the body of Susie Zhao, a 33-year-old from Waterford Township, was found burned the morning of July 13. Police found the body around 8:05 a.m. at a state land parking area on Maceday Lake Road and Cross Road.

Anyone who saw Zhao between July 11 and July 13 is encouraged by police to contact detective lieutenant Christopher Hild at 248-698-4404 ext. 2381.

No other information was available Tuesday afternoon.

