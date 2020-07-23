Two people are in custody after a carjacking Wednesday night at Somerset Collection in Troy led to a police chase that ended in Jackson County.

The victims were walking into the south side of the mall when four people got out of a Nissan to ask where the valet was, Troy police said.

Police found a man and a woman fleeing from a stolen car that was reported to be carjacked from Somerset Mall in Troy Wednesday morning. (Photo: Michigan State Police)

About an hour later around, as the two shoppers, an 18-year-old and a 20-year-old from Inkster, were walking to their car with their purchases, two people from the Nissan jumped out the car, one with a hand gun and another with an AK-47, according to officials.

The two suspects took the victims' items and their black 2016 Dodge Charger. Police said no one was injured.

Michigan State troopers spotted the Charger in Washtenaw County and attempted to stop the vehicle.

The driver led troopers on a chase, which ended around 8:58 p.m. near M-99 and Devereaux Road in Jackson County.

The two suspects,a 23-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, both from Tennessee, fled the scene but were found and taken into custody.

