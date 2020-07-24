Hazel Park — Woodward might be more crowded than normal this weekend, as it will serve as a detour for northbound and southbound drivers affected by the closure of Interstate 75 in a large stretch of Oakland County.

Work crews will take down the Orchard Avenue bridge over I-75 in Hazel Park.

Michigan Department of Transportation announced that the closures will affect I-75 from Eight Mile to Square Lake, which is 19 Mile.

The closures begin at 11 p.m. Friday and end about 5 a.m. Monday, just before the start of morning rush hour. However, entrance ramps to I-75 north from Davison will be closed hours earlier, at 9 p.m.

MDOT advises that people use Woodward as a detour.

