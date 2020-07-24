A 27-year-old man is accused of robbing and holding a woman captive in Pontiac, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

Deputies were called to Linda Vista Drive and Joslyn at about 7:20 p.m. Thursday after a passerby found the victim "lying in the street unable to open her eyes after being pepper sprayed by the suspect," authorities said in a statement.

Oakland County Sheriff's Office (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

The woman, 52, told them she had been at a friend’s house on Monticello when the suspect and his girlfriend arrived and demanded money he claimed she owed him. The man then pushed her into his van and produced a knife, according to the release.

"The suspect’s girlfriend drove the van around the city for approximately 30 minutes, while the suspect threatened to kill her," officials said. "He took the victim’s cell phone and personal items before spraying the victim with mace or pepper spray and pushing her out of the van."

Deputies found the suspect and arrested him. The Pontiac resident's van was impounded.

The man's girlfriend was released pending additional investigation, sheriff's officials said Friday.

