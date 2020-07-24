A 16-year-old Pontiac resident has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting in the city last week, investigators said.

Ariel Rodriguez-Martinez was arraigned Thursday in 50th District Court on six felony counts, including second-degree murder and discharging a firearm at an occupied dwelling causing death, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office reported.

Judge Ronda Fowlkes Gross denied bond.

Ariel Rodriguez-Martinez (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities linked the teen to shooting reported July 17 on Marquette.

A woman had called 911 to report her brother had been shot and was not breathing. The man, identified as Moises Rolon, was found lying face up on the front porch with a gunshot wound to the head and a handgun nearby, sheriff's officials said.

The 43-year-old was rushed to McLaren Oakland Hospital and pronounced dead.

Investigators initially found several persons of interest on East Rundell and at a hotel, the sheriff's office reported. Rodriguez-Martinez was arrested.

The teen has no prior criminal history and will be charged as an adult, authorities said.

He is being held at Oakland County Children’s Village. His next court date is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 4.

