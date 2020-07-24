A Waterford Township man has been charged after allegedly impersonating a police officer in Oakland County, authorities reported.

An off-duty sheriff’s deputy spotted Charles Molina stop his black Dodge Charger with flashing red and blue lights on Tuesday to talk to the driver of a disabled vehicle near Highland and Airport roads, investigators said in a statement Friday.

After noticing the car also had an Ohio license plate, a radar unit, a camera and bars on the back windows, the deputy approached and identified himself as a law enforcement officer.

The Charger Molina was driving. (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

"When the Deputy questioned the driver of the Charger who he worked for, the driver initially did not respond, but later indicated he was a bounty hunter," the release read.

Officers searched Molina’s vehicle and found an unloaded shotgun and pellet gun in the trunk as well as body armor, portable radios, a gun belt, a Taser and handcuffs, officials said. A loaded pistol was between the front seat and the center console with a round in the chamber, and Molina had a bail bondsman badge clipped to his waist.

The 22-year-old, who had a valid concealed pistol license, told officers he worked for a bail bond company in Royal Oak but failed to provide documentation, the sheriff's office said. He also claimed the Charger was new and not yet registered in his name.

"Further investigation revealed there had been numerous calls about a vehicle similar to this on other days in the area but the vehicle had not been located," investigators said Friday. "Additionally, there is information he has driven with the lights and sirens activated in other areas."

Charles Molina (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Molina was arrested and charged with use/possession of flashing lights, a 90-day misdemeanor, the county said.

He was arraigned in 51st District Court and given a $500 bond. His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 20.

Anyone who was pulled over by Molina or has information related to him is asked to call 888-TURN-1-IN.

