A 60-year-old Bloomfield Hills woman has been charged in connection with the theft of $70,000 from an elderly military veteran, the Michigan Attorney General's office announced Monday.

Margaret Risdon was arraigned July 16 in 48th District Court on multiple charges on the allegations before Magistrate Andra Richardson. Risdon was charged with one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult between for an amount between $50,000 and $100,000, a 15-year felony. She also was charged with two counts of failing to file taxes, both of which are five-year felonies.

Buy Photo Dana Nessel (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

The case against Risdon was referred to the Michigan Department of Attorney General by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Office of the Inspector General, which started an investigation after the elderly victim, who has not been identified by authorities, raised concerns that someone was stealing from him.

Risdon allegedly wrote checks to herself and her business, Electronic Creations, from the victim's bank account from Nov. 6, 2016, to July 20, 2017, totaling $56,800. Risdon is also accused of making ATM withdrawals totaling more than $16,000, authorities said.

After allegedly depositing the checks into her bank account, Risdon reportedly withdrew the money in cash.

The elderly victim was unable to care for himself during the time of the alleged theft. The man suffered from physical and mental ailments and lived in nursing homes and hospitals. Risdon, according to authorities, did not have power of attorney for the elderly man and did not serve as his guardian or conservator.

Risdon did not file State of Michigan income tax returns on the money she allegedly stole from the victim.

“My office is not only committed to enforcing the laws of this state, but to ensuring Michigan’s vulnerable populations are not taken advantage of,” state Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement Monday.

Risdon was given a $5,000 personal recognizance bond at her arraignment. She is scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. Thursday for a probable cause hearing and at 10 a.m. Aug. 6 for a preliminary examination.

The Attorney General’s Office established the Elder Abuse Task Force in March 2019 in partnerships with law enforcement, state agencies, lawmakers and advocacy groups.

To file a report of elder abuse, call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Adult Protective Services at 855-444-3911.

