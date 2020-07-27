Troy — A 31-year-old man accused of breaking into a home, intentionally setting a fire and resisting arrest Saturday has been charged, officials said.

Alexander James Raymond of Troy was arraigned in court Sunday on a charge of third-degree home invasion, fifth-degree arson and three counts of resisting a police officer, according to authorities. A magistrate set his bond at $100,000 and he is being held at the Oakland County Jail.

Police said officers were called at about 8 a.m. Saturday to a home in the 1900 block of Somerset Boulevard near Crooks and West Big Beaver to respond to a report of a fire alarm.

They found a "bloody scene on an apartment deck, including a large, bloody kitchen knife, and an open door and a screen ripped off."

Officers followed the trail of blood to a nearby building and broken glass that led them to an open apartment, where they found a "screaming, nude man, covered in blood with a towel wrapped around one of his hands."

Police said they asked the man to exit the apartment, but he slammed the door shut and locked it. Officers forced the door open and attempted to handcuff the man.

He resisted and officers used an electric stun gun one time to subdue him, according to authorities. The man got up, charged at the officers and attempted to escape. Officers deployed the stun gun again and the man was taken into custody.

Medics treated the man's bloody thumb and evaluated his agitated state. They sedated him and took him to a hospital.

Officers interviewed witnesses who told them the man had been walking around the apartment complex with an AR-15 earlier in the day.

During their investigation, police learned the man had also broken into an apartment and tried to set a fire by placing flammable items on a stove burner. Officers also found a bloody rifle in that apartment.

Police said the resident was not home at the time and they believe the man chose the apartment at random.

