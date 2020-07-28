A crash in Southfield that split a vintage Ford Mustang in half occurred when the classic car struck a Dodge Durango, the SUV's driver told police.

According to information provided Tuesday by Southfield Police, the 26-year-old driver of the Durango told investigators he was westbound on Eight Mile about 7:30 p.m. Saturday when the red 1983 Mustang slammed into his vehicle at Evergreen Road.

The rear end of a Ford Mustang that landed in the far left lane in front of the Wendy’s on 8 mile in Southfield on Saturday, July 25, 2020. (Photo: Jasmin Barmore)

"Based on preliminary information from the driver, on a green signal he said was proceeding through the intersection when he was struck by the red Mustang, which was traveling southbound on Evergreen Road," deputy police chief Nick Loussia said.

One part of the Mustang remained in the southbound lanes of Evergreen and the other half landed in the median. One of the halves of the damaged Ford struck a Jeep Compass driven by a 62-year-old woman, Loussia said.

Close up of the front-end of the Mustang that landed on 8 mile, in between the border of Detroit and Southfield, on Saturday, July 25, 2020. (Photo: Jasmin Barmore)

The drivers of the Durango and the Compass were unhurt, while the 28-year-old man who was driving the Mustang was treated at a hospital for a broken arm, Loussia said.

Traffic on both sides of Eight Mile were backed up for more than two hours.

A witness at the scene, Darnell Albritton, said the Durango took out a corner of a brick wall that between a Wendy's restaurant and a Coin Laundromat parking lot.

According to police, the crash remains under investigation.

