Auburn Hills — Three teens from Rochester Hills were found dead Wednesday afternoon in an Auburn Hills hotel room, police said. The Oakland County Medical Examiner on Friday says the cause of death is "drug abuse," but has no details beyond that.

At about 4:35 p.m. police performing a wellness check regarding one of the teens at the Baymont Hotel, 1294 North Opdyke, west of Interstate 75, found three people dead: the girl, 17, and brothers ages 18 and 19.

A 20-year-old Lake Orion man was "unconscious but breathing," and medics transported him into a hospital. He's in stable condition.

"Preliminarily, it appears to be a drug overdose," Auburn Hills Police Department said in a statement.

Cas Miarka, spokesman for the Oakland County Medical Examiner, confirmed that, but said it would take toxicology testing, which will take weeks, to officially say which drug and in what amounts it was allegedly taken.

Miarka said that police have asked the medical examiner not to release the identities of the victims.

The overdoses come a day after the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced that "EMS responses for opioid overdoses" were 26% higher from April to June than in that same time frame last year.

Deaths will take longer to tally because it takes time to finalize death certificates, the state said.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2020/07/30/3-teens-die-1-man-hospitalized-possible-od-auburn-hills-hotel/5545462002/