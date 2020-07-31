Michigan State Police arrested a driver Thursday on Interstate 696 who had thousands of dollars in his car and equipment they believe could be involved in fraud.

Troopers stopped the 31-year-old man's vehicle on the highway for speeding at about 3:40 a.m., investigators said on Twitter.

Michigan State Police found cash and a weapon during a search early Thursday. (Photo: Michigan State Police)

The Flint resident "immediately admitted to having a pistol in the vehicle" but not a concealed pistol license, according to the post.

Troopers detained the driver and searched the vehicle, where they found a Smith & Wesson 40-caliber pistol, a 30-round magazine, $12,000 in cash and multiple financial transaction devices, state police said.

Their roadside investigation revealed the devices were being used fraudulently, MSP said.

The driver, who has not been named, was lodged at the Oakland County Jail on charges including carrying a concealed weapon and probation violation.

Prosecutors are reviewing the case, and a state police team is investigating the alleged fraud investigation, representatives said.

