Ferndale — A 37-year-old man was arrested, pending charges, after allegedly firing a gunshot during a "traffic altercation" in Ferndale on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The gunfire came after a crash in the area of Eight Mile and Livernois, Ferndale Police Department said in a statement.

It was just after 5:40 p.m. when the victim drove to a parking lot at Eight Mile and Woodward, on the Ferndale side, and called 911. He said he'd been in a crash, and the other motorist had pulled a gun and fired a shot at his vehicle before fleeing.

The man was not hit.

Police were able to track down and arrest the suspect, a 37-year-old man. While making the arrest, police allegedly found and seized two handguns. The suspect is jailed at Ferndale Police Department, pending charges.

