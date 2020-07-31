Police: Man arrested after firing shot during Ferndale 'traffic altercation'
Ferndale — A 37-year-old man was arrested, pending charges, after allegedly firing a gunshot during a "traffic altercation" in Ferndale on Thursday afternoon, police said.
The gunfire came after a crash in the area of Eight Mile and Livernois, Ferndale Police Department said in a statement.
It was just after 5:40 p.m. when the victim drove to a parking lot at Eight Mile and Woodward, on the Ferndale side, and called 911. He said he'd been in a crash, and the other motorist had pulled a gun and fired a shot at his vehicle before fleeing.
The man was not hit.
Police were able to track down and arrest the suspect, a 37-year-old man. While making the arrest, police allegedly found and seized two handguns. The suspect is jailed at Ferndale Police Department, pending charges.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments