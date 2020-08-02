White Lake Township — A 60-year-old Pontiac man has been arrested in connection with the death of a professional poker player from Waterford Township whose burned body was found last month at an Oakland County park, police said.

The man was taken into custody about 9 a.m. Friday after his vehicle was stopped near an area freeway, according to White Lake Township police. No charges have been filed and no other details were released.

Susie Zhao (Photo: White Lake Township Police Department)

Susie Zhao, 33, known to other players as Susie Q, had returned from Los Angeles to live with family in Oakland County. Although friends recall Zhao did not divulge some aspects of her life, they doubt she had enemies.

“I don’t think I’m ever going to stop thinking about it. It’s not something you can let go of,” said Michelle Lagrou, a friend since high school.

Zhao had winnings of at least $187,441, according to the World Series of Poker website, including $73,805 at an event in 2012.

Her body was found July 13 at the Pontiac Lake Recreation Area in Oakland County., about 40 miles northwest of Detroit.

Relatives last saw her at their home around 5:30 p.m., said Detective Lt. Chris Hild of the White Lake Township Police Department.

Her body, clad in jogging pants and other clothing, was found about 8:05 a.m. the next day, lying in a parking area on Maceday Lake and Cross roads in White Lake Township, along the edge of the state Pontiac Lake Recreation Area, police reported.

A Michigan Department of Natural Resources staffer last checked that area around 11:45 p.m. the night before, Hild said.

Hild has noted that her death could be related to her travels on the poker circuit.

“We have to determine whether or not this is a cover-up or this may be some sort of retaliatory incident because of her profession,” Hild said last week.

