A Bloomfield Hills police sergeant died Sunday at the station hours after cutting up a tree blocking a road, according to the city's Public Safety Department.

Sgt. Steven Splan was found unresponsive in the station at about 11 p.m., a release from the department said. According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, which tracks fallen officers, Splan suffered a heart attack hours after he returned from cutting and removing the tree on Bloomfield Hills Parkway, east of Woodward, Sunday afternoon.

Sgt. Steven Splan (Photo: Bloomfield Hills Public Safety Department)

The department said he suffered a medical emergency at the station and confirmed information on the memorial page.

"He was on fire duty and a tree was blocking the roadway," said Sgt. Daniel Madden. Madden said city workers had been tied up elsewhere and Splan and other officers helped remove the tree.

Splan served for 15 years with the Bloomfield Hills Police Department, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page. He is survived by his wife and four children, the site said.

An investigation is ongoing, the Public Safety Department said.

"Please keep the Sergeant's family and out Department in your thoughts and prayers," the release said.

