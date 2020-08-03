A Troy man has been charged with having a firearm while intoxicated after confronting a partygoer with a gun last week while allegedly drunk, police said Monday.

Christopher Hoggarth (Photo: Troy Police Department)

Officers were called to 6800 Dublin Fair about 9:40 p.m. Friday to investigate a report of a loud party when they heard an argument between a guest and a man who lived nearby, authorities said in a statement.

A 20-year-old Bloomfield Hills man "was yelling at the neighbor telling him to go back in his house and to mind his own business," according to the release. "As the officers spoke with this man, they heard the sound of a shotgun being racked."

"This happened with large police presence on scene, including at least one marked police car with emergency lights activated."

Officers saw the neighbor, identified as Christopher Hoggarth, 47, standing on his porch and holding a shotgun "in the 'high ready' position," police reported.

He ignored orders to drop the weapon then slowly retreated into his house. His wife came out of the house to confront officers, officials said.

Hoggarth eventually complied and was handcuffed. Officers found a shotgun shell nearby, and when interviewing the man, "noted a strong odor of alcohol," police said.

A preliminary breath test revealed a blood alcohol level of 0.11, according to the release.

The party attendees dispersed without incident. Hoggarth told officers he handled the shotgun because of the noise from the party and he wasn’t “going to do anything with it.”

Authorities charged Hoggarth with possessing a firearm while intoxicated. He was arraigned Saturday and posted bond, the release said.

