Endangered missing person advisory issued for Waterford Township woman
A Waterford Township woman has been reported missing since leaving her home Sunday night, prompting an endangered missing person advisory.
A Michigan State Police trooper found a Ford Fusion belonging to Kathy Jane Dixson at about 7 a.m. Monday on southbound Interstate 75 near Summit Street in Monroe County’s Erie Township, police said.
The car's windows were down, hazard lights on and keys left on the driver’s seat, according to the alert from MSP. A K-9 tracker located a second set of keys nearby, MSP said.
Authorities describe Dixson, who has mental health issues, as about 5-foot-4, 145 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the MSP Monroe Post at (734) 242-3500.
