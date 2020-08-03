A Waterford Township woman has been reported missing since leaving her home Sunday night, prompting an endangered missing person advisory.

A Michigan State Police trooper found a Ford Fusion belonging to Kathy Jane Dixson at about 7 a.m. Monday on southbound Interstate 75 near Summit Street in Monroe County’s Erie Township, police said.

Kathy Jane Dixson (Photo: Michigan State Police)

The car's windows were down, hazard lights on and keys left on the driver’s seat, according to the alert from MSP. A K-9 tracker located a second set of keys nearby, MSP said.

Authorities describe Dixson, who has mental health issues, as about 5-foot-4, 145 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the MSP Monroe Post at (734) 242-3500.

