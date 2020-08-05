Ferndale — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in a Ferndale neighborhood off East Nine Mile early Wednesday morning.

The shooting took place about 2:30 a.m. in the area of East Mile Mile and Almont, police said. That's west of John R.

Police say two adult women and a 15-year-old girl were inside the house.

None was hit, but the home was, multiple times.

The shooter fled in an unknown vehicle, police said.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2020/08/05/ferndale-police-investigate-drive-shooting-off-9-mile/3298551001/