Ferndale police investigate drive-by shooting off 9 Mile
Ferndale — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in a Ferndale neighborhood off East Nine Mile early Wednesday morning.
The shooting took place about 2:30 a.m. in the area of East Mile Mile and Almont, police said. That's west of John R.
Police say two adult women and a 15-year-old girl were inside the house.
None was hit, but the home was, multiple times.
The shooter fled in an unknown vehicle, police said.
