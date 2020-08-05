Oakland County health officials are ordering United Shore mortgage company in Pontiac to enforce social distancing and other measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 after more than 50 workers were confirmed to have the virus.

In an emergency order dated Tuesday, Health Officer Leigh-Anne Stafford told the mortgage company her division had received complaints that United Shore was violating a statewide executive order that requires masks to be worn over the mouth and nose when in an indoor space.

"The Local Health Officer has determined that controls are necessary to reduce transmission of COVID- 19 to protect the public’s health of Oakland County," the order read.

The company must develop a plan to manage and control distancing, ensure employees are wearing facial coverings, implement a daily screening process and sick policy, as well as encourage working from home.

Failure to comply is a misdemeanor punishable by up to than six months in jail or a fine of $200 a day, according to the order.

Reached Wednesday night, United Shore representative told The Detroit News: “The health and safety of our team members has been and continues to be our top priority. Currently, we are at less than half-capacity and all team members who are back in the office either need to be here to perform their role or have self-selected to return. For team members working from home, returning to work will remain optional until January 2021."

The representative said the company has "taken extensive measures to ensure compliance with all guidelines set forth by the state, the CDC, and MIOSHA."

"We have also taken additional precautions to keep team members safe, such as placing acrylic shields between desks, enforcing mandatory masks and providing free masks, making gloves available, installing extra hand sanitizer stations throughout the building, closing the gym and more."

Workers showing COVID symptoms or testing positive for the virus, as well as others in close contact with them, are "sent to work from home immediately until a doctor’s note is provided allowing them to return," the statement said. "We feel confident with the steps we have taken to ensure the continued safety for our team members while they are here in our building.”

Detroit-based Quicken Loans Inc. and United Shore Financial Services LLC, the largest originators of home mortgages in the United States, in May said they were hiring amid a booming mortgage lending market.

United Shore said it was growing its teams in mortgage banking, operations, customer service, technology and more to serve growing demand and hiring 1,500 people within 90 days.

