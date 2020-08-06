Troy police are seeking tips to find two suspects in several home invasions this week targeting senior citizens.

The incidents were reported Wednesday and involved someone entering homes "under the guise of doing utility work," investigators said in a statement.

In the 2300 block of Chesapeake at 12:53 p.m., a 91-year-old was home alone when a man and woman wearing reflective vests knocked on the door and requested access to the water meter or electrical hookup, according to the release.

The homeowner "later found the male in his bedroom going through a jewelry box," police said. "The resident confronted the subject, who left the home without taking anything."

At 1:16 p.m. in the 1400 block of Key West, a 76-year-old resident also was approached by a man and woman requesting to check the water. "The victim was distracted by the female suspect while the male entered a bedroom and stole a small safe containing jewelry and savings bonds," investigators said.

In another incident reported about 12:36 p.m. on the 1300 block of Boyd, a man in a reflective vest approached an 84-year-old resident asking about sinks in her home and tried to enter, but she refused him, authorities reported.

The male suspect in all three incidents is described as 40 to 50 years old, with an olive complexion and dark hair, last seen wearing a green reflective vest.

The female suspect is described as the same age with olive complexion and dark hair.

Their vehicle is described as a light colored sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Cavalier.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Troy Police Department at (248) 524-3477.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2020/08/06/troy-police-seek-pair-posing-utility-workers-rob-homes/3313299001/