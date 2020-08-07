Drive-thru dinosaur experience comes to DTE Energy Music Theater
Jurassic Quest, a touring dinosaur exhibit, which has been transformed into an interactive drive-thru experience at DTE Energy Music Theatre The Detroit News
Clarkston — Scores of fans lined up Friday at DTE Energy Music Theatre for a unique glimpse at the distant past.
Jurassic Quest, a touring dinosaur drive-through exhibit, kicked off at the site’s parking lot.
Through their car windows, visitors were greeted by more than 70 moving, life-like dinosaurs, recreated with help from leading paleontologists.
The interactive, safari-like route allowed a chance to wind through scenes showing off a range of dinosaurs, such as a 50 foot-long Megalodon or massive Spinosaurus. Trainers also were on hand with baby dinos.
The exhibit — touted to be the largest animatronic dinosaur event in North America — has been extended through Aug. 23 “by overwhelming demand,“ organizers said.
The venue is closed Mondays and Tuesdays of each week. Hours are 9 a.m.- 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $49 plus fees per car or SUV. They must be purchased online through 313Presents.com and www.jurassicquest.com.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments