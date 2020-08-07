CLOSE Jurassic Quest, a touring dinosaur exhibit, which has been transformed into an interactive drive-thru experience at DTE Energy Music Theatre The Detroit News

Clarkston — Scores of fans lined up Friday at DTE Energy Music Theatre for a unique glimpse at the distant past.

Jurassic Quest, a touring dinosaur drive-through exhibit, kicked off at the site’s parking lot.

Through their car windows, visitors were greeted by more than 70 moving, life-like dinosaurs, recreated with help from leading paleontologists.

The interactive, safari-like route allowed a chance to wind through scenes showing off a range of dinosaurs, such as a 50 foot-long Megalodon or massive Spinosaurus. Trainers also were on hand with baby dinos.

Jurassic Quest drive-thru dinosaur exhibit sets at DTE Energy Music Theatre's parking lot Friday through Aug. 23. (Photo: Courtesy of Jurassic Quest)

The exhibit — touted to be the largest animatronic dinosaur event in North America — has been extended through Aug. 23 “by overwhelming demand,“ organizers said.

The venue is closed Mondays and Tuesdays of each week. Hours are 9 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $49 plus fees per car or SUV. They must be purchased online through 313Presents.com and www.jurassicquest.com.

