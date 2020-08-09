Kurt Luedtke, who won an Academy Award for the 1985 film "Out of Africa" and was nominated for an Oscar for the newspaper drama "Absence of Malice," died Sunday, his wife, Eleanor, confirmed in an email.

He was 80 years old.

“He was brilliant, darkly witty and a ceaseless provocateur,” said former Detroit News columnist Laura Berman.

"Kurt was a mentor to many journalists, including myself, and especially to journalists who wanted to write screenplays. He was incredibly generous with his time and knowledge, especially with thick-skinned types who could weather sometimes scorching criticism.”

Kurt Luedtke holds Oscar he won for a screenplay based on material from another medium for the film "Out of Africa," at Academy Awards in Los Angeles, March 24, 1986. Luedtke died Sunday, August 9, 2020, his wife Eleanor confirmed in an email. (Photo: Lennox McLendon, ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Berman was a Detroit Free Press reporter during part of Luedtke’s tenure as executive editor at the daily newspaper.

Born in Grand Rapids in 1939, Luedtke graduated from Brown University and worked as a reporter at the Grand Rapids Press and Miami Herald in the early 1960s before arriving in Detroit in 1965 as a reporter for the Free Press. He became assistant city editor in 1966 and was only 33 when he became executive editor at the paper.

At 38, he quit the Free Press to take a swing at Hollywood and screenwriting, and scored right away with “Absence of Malice,” which was optioned before he’d written more than a brief treatment.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2020/08/09/kurt-luedtke-author-editor-oscar-winning-screenwriter-dies-80/3331937001/