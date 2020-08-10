Lyon Township — Oakland County sheriff's deputies are investigating the Friday break in of an automatic teller machine at a bank branch.

Oakland County sheriff's deputies are looking for two suspects who broke into an ATM at a Lyon Township bank at about 2 a.m. on Aug. 7, 2020. (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

They are also asking the public for help to identify the two people behind the theft.

Officials said deputies were called at about 2 a.m. Friday to the Chase Bank at 51967 10 Mile near Napier for a report of a breaking and entering.

A security-monitoring company called to report two people, one wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and the other wearing a blue one, had driven up to an ATM in a pickup truck that had chains hanging over the bed's gate.

The two used chains and crowbars to break into the machine. Authorities said they removed the machine's drawers and fled in the truck.

Deputies found multiple pieces from the ATM in the parking lot.

Investigators later found a pickup abandoned about a mile away on Johns Road. The truck had been reported stolen from Redford Township, officials said.

Inside the truck's cab, they found two money drawers from the ATM as well as about $1,200 in $20 bills in and around the vehicle. Deputies also found a yellow crowbar and chains in the truck's bed as well as two tow hooks attached to its trailer hitch.

Officials said about $170,000 was in the machine at the time of the theft.

Anyone with information about the theft or the suspects should call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

