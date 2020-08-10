Ferndale — A 38-year-old Detroit woman faces four felony charges for a drive-by shooting last week in Ferndale, police announced Monday.

The drive-by took place about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of East Nine Mile and Almont. That's east of Hilton, and just west of the Ferndale/Hazel Park border.

Last week: Ferndale police investigate drive-by shooting off 9 Mile

Three females — two adults and e a 15-year-old girl — were home at the time, but no one was hit, police said.

Temika Crawford (Photo: Ferndale Police Department)

Oakland County Prosecutor Jessica Cooper has charged Temika Crawford, 38, with four felonies: discharging a firearm at a building, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of felony firearm.

Crawford was arraigned at 43rd District Court in Madison Heights and given a bond of $20,000/10%, meaning $2,000 would need to be paid for Crawford to be released as her case proceeds.

As of Monday morning, Oakland County Jail records do not list Crawford as an inmate. She's due back in court Aug. 17.

