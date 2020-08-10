Independence Township — Oakland County sheriff's deputies are asking the public for help to find a man who was naked while he tried to break into a house Friday.

Officials said deputies were called at about 3:40 a.m. Friday to a home in the 5000 block of Clarkston for an indecent exposure report. The caller told dispatchers someone rang his home's doorbell and tried to open the front door, waking him up, according to authorities.

Oakland County sheriff's deputies are asking the public for help to find a man who was naked when he tried to break into a home in the 5000 block of Clarkston Road in Independence Township on Aug. 7, 2020. (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

He went to check and saw a completely naked man standing at the door. The man told the caller he was lost, police said.

Deputies canvassed the area and found an unoccupied residence nearby with a smashed-in front door. They found a broken end table and lamp on the home's front lawn. They also found a lit barbecue grill with a clothes pole in it in the backyard.

Deputies used a canine unit to try to locate the man, but the search was unsuccessful.

However, a home security system's video camera was able to capture an image of the man, who is described as 18 to 20 years old, about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 140-150 pounds. Deputies released the image of the man Monday.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

